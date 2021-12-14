Stephen A. Smith Gets Berated for Claiming Steph Curry Could Surpass LeBron as the ‘Face of This Basketball Generation’

Stephen A. Smith sparked social media last week by claiming Steph Curry might be overtaking LeBron James as the face of this generation’s NBA. Tuesday morning, retired NBA veteran J.J. Reddick joined ESPN and slammed Smith for his hot take.

“When you say the face, you’re gonna have people more and more percolating thinking about Steph Curry than LeBron James if the present trend continues,” Smith said on First Take.

Smith lauded the 33-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar as “the greatest shooter we have ever seen,” claiming Curry will add to his championship total and surpass James in rings. Additionally, Smith believes Curry inspires kids to play his brand of basketball, while James’ style is impossible to replicate because of his unique physicality.

Usually, it’s Smith who’s on the attack during First Take, but in recent weeks, Reddick has emerged as the aggressor when he joins the show.

“There’s a lot of coulds in life,” Reddick argued. “And a lot of things could happen in the NBA…LeBron has four Finals MVPs, Steph has zero.”

“LeBron James on Instagram has 104 million followers,” Reddick continued. “Steph Curry has 38 million…LeBron has 17 All-NBAs, Steph has seven…any statistical measure, it doesn’t have to be advanced, LeBron James is ahead of Steph.”

As Reddick challenged Smith, the First Take star claimed he’s not putting Curry ahead of James, he only believes it’s a conversation worth having.

“Why are we having this [conversation?] You’re just trying to elicit a response!” Reddick ranted.

“I’ve been married a little over eleven years,” Reddick continued. “And one of the rules we have in our marriage is we shouldn’t argue about hypotheticals, and we’re arguing about a hypothetical right now.”

“I’m not married to you bro,” Smith replied, insisting they were having a worthwhile debate.

