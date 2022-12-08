Stephen A. Smith Is Elated That Brittney Griner Was Released From Prison, Praises Living In America

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is happy that WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison on Thursday and he praised living in the United States compared to other countries.

Griner was arrested in February on drug smuggling charges after she brought less than a gram of CBD oil into Russia. She was in Russian custody until her release Thursday morning. The U.S. government traded an international arms dealer, Viktor Bout, for Griner’s release. Bout is known as the “merchant of death.”

Smith sat at the desk on First Take before the show concluded and was asked by host Molly Qerim what his thoughts were on the breaking news that had taken up most of their show.

“There’s several things to peel from it,” Smith answered. “The first thing is gratitude. Gratitude that she’s coming home healthy, safe, sound. Is gonna be in the arms of loved ones, her family, her basketball community.”

Smith acknowledged others wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, like former Marine Paul Whelan. Earlier in the day Thursday, WFAN’s Bommer Esiason slammed the U.S. government after Whelan was left behind in the 1-for-1 prisoner swap.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons also bashed President Joe Biden for leaving Whelan behind. Parsons later apologized after he claimed he was not “educated on the topic.”

“Obviously, I think about the people who are still there, wrongfully detained by the Russian government,” said Smith.

Smith added he was grateful to live in America because of our freedoms compared to a country like Russia.

“It just reminds me that you know what, America, regardless of all its troubles, there ain’t too many places you rather be than the United States of America,” Smith continued.

Smith had a message for American citizens who plan to travel internationally to ensure they understand the laws of the country where they plan to travel: Look at Griner’s unfortunate situation as a lesson.

“One of the things we need to remember moving forward, particularly when you’re traveling internationally, just know everything you can,” Smith said. “Do your homework because you have a lot of people who have resentment, and you have a lot of people who have ulterior motives and will use any means necessary to get to what they want.”

“Anybody can be a political pawn,” Qerim added.

“Anybody, and she was,” Smith agreed, adding that he hoped Griner’s release was just the start.

“So thank God she’s coming home safe and sound, and I hope Paul Whelan is next,” he said, “along with various others who are being wrongfully detained.”

