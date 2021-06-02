After reports surfaced from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Boston Celtics were going to promote head coach Brad Stevens to team president, Stephen A. Smith couldn’t focus on the basketball aspect of the move.

“Did we not on several occasions have conversations this year, about whether or not Brad Stevens was going to last as head coach of the Boston Celtics, because of what a rollercoaster ride this season has been…and as a result it might be time for a new voice,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take.

“We go through all of that…and you’re moving upstairs to the front office?” Smith added with befuddlement.

“It’s moments like this, where I get on people’s nerve, particularly White America and the NBA community specifically, because I point out – it’s beautiful to be a White guy. It’s just beautiful,” Smith told his First Take co-host Max Kellerman.

Smith has remained consistent on ripping the NBA for lacking Black coaches and executives despite African Americans making up more than 70% of the league’s players. Of the 30 NBA teams, there are currently seven Black head coaches.

Last summer, when the Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their head coach, Smith claimed the move was an example of White privilege. He similarly cited racial bias in the NBA when Steve Kerr was hired by the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

Nash and Kerr both received prominent NBA head coaching opportunities, with limited coaching experience. According to Smith, relationships that lead to opportunities like the ones handed to Nash, Kerr, and Stevens don’t exist for Black people.

“You’re a question mark as a coach in some people’s eyes, including in Boston, but somehow, someway, you’re moving upstairs,” Smith said. “And the paucity of opportunity for African Americans continue to dwindle, and dwindle, and dwindle. We’re talking about the coaches. We didn’t even get into Black folks in executive positions!”

“Brad Stevens … a shaky season and he’s going upstairs,” Smith continued. “That’s my reaction to this, Max. I actually don’t give a damn to anything else pertaining about the Boston Celtics right now.”

Watch above via, ESPN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]