ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has no more fight in him when it comes to defending the New York Knicks.

In fact, the lifelong Knicks fan was so “disgusted” by the team’s playoff loss Monday against the Miami Heat that it made him physically ill.

“My heart’s hurting, I’ll admit it,” Smith said during a guest appearance on Get Up on Tuesday. “I’m emotional when it comes to the New York Knicks. I’m not objective when it comes to them at all. I will openly concede that to the public at large.

“But I am utterly disgusted. I vomited last night watching them, I have to admit that. I literally vomited. I threw up because they were that damn awful. I mean, they put construction workers to shame. They can’t shoot. You got a star in Julius Randle that gets petulant and petty when he’s not shooting the ball well, so he does everything else wrong.”

Smith especially took issue with Randle. He’s averaging nearly 10 less points per game in the playoffs compared to the regular season, and his shooting percentages have once again plummeted in the postseason. After the game, Randle was asked about the Knicks failing to secure defensive rebounds late in the game and giving the Heat second chances. He suggested that the Heat “want it more.”

Smith has given up on the idea of Randle as the face of the franchise.

“I’m so disgusted with Julius Randle,” he said. “I’m so disgusted with RJ Barrett – a little less than Julius Randle. I’m not disgusted with anybody more than I’m disgusted with Julius Randle. I’m on the verge of asking him to be traded. I’m just disgusted. I think that this series is over.”

Watch above via ESPN

