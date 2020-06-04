New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has come under intense criticism for saying that he “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” as the nationwide protests continue over the killing of George Floyd. Now, one of the quarterback’s peers in the sports world — who happens to be a longtime friend of Floyd — is turning up the heat on Brees even more.

In an interview Thursday on CNN’s New Day, former NBA player Stephen Jackson absolutely tore into Brees for his remarks.

“As intelligent as Drew Brees is, how is he still that naive?” Jackson said “All that’s going on, all the protests, and you still don’t understand why [Colin] Kaepernick kneeled? It has nothing to do with the flag! Drew Brees is an intelligent guy. But he looked real retarded by saying that. The time is sensitive, okay? You can’t say that right now.”

Jackson added, “That’s the equivalent to me saying — when JFK got killed — that’s equivalent to me saying, ‘Well, he wasn’t black, so I don’t care.’ It’s the same thing! If you’re not with us, if you’re not standing on the side of right, then obviously you are the problem — or you’re part of the problem. There’s no more straddling the fence. We can’t accept that. No more straddling the fence. Either you’re with us, or you’re against us. And obviously, by his comment, he’s not with us.”

The ex-NBA player went on to note criticism that Brees has received from several of his own teammates — including wide receiver Michael Thomas who said “he don’t know no better.”

Just after Jackson’s appearance on CNN, Brees posted a lengthy apology to Instagram.

“[I]t breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees wrote. “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

But Jackson preemptively said that any words of contrition from Brees will ring hollow.

“Anything he says now, it’s a cover-up, to put a band aid on what he already said,” Jackson said. “We know how he really feels. It’s not the first time Drew Brees has said something like that. So we understand what he feels. Just stay on that side, Drew.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]