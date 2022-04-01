‘T.O’ Terrell Owens Coming Out of Retirement At Age 48, Joining Fan Controlled Football League

Get your popcorn ready football fans NFL hall-of-fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football League for their 2022 season.

The 48-year-old Owens is set to join the Zappers, pairing him with two-time Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

The FCF is an indoor league based in Atlanta currently in their second year of existence. The league features eight teams, 50-yard fields, 7-on-7 gameplay, and the crucial outlier: allowing fans to call plays.

NFL legend Terrell Owens is coming out of retirement, per @Reuters. The 48-year-old Hall of Famer reportedly plans to join the Zappers of startup Fan Controlled Football. The Zappers QB? Johnny Manziel 👀 pic.twitter.com/5g43rIBeiV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 31, 2022

This isn’t the first time Owens has returned to the field as he has had stints in the Indoor Football League, American Flag Football League, and the CFL. Additionally, Owens has been petitioning NFL teams to give him a shot in the league, regularly saying that he’s still in great shape and ready to go.

Owens teased a comeback last summer when he made an appearance on Good Morning Football stating, “I definitely could still play.”

This led to January 2022 when T.O. made his case for replacing erratic Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I know I can do it. “Let me go out there and show you,” Owens said on the Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast.

The older receiver looks to finally have his chance to show off his talents once again as The Zappers’ 7-week season is scheduled to start on April 16th.

T.O. enters the FCF already amassing 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns from his time in the NFL, both third all-time.

