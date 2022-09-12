‘Take Trump Seriously’: Stephen Curry Declares Former President a Serious ‘Threat’

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is concerned about former President Donald Trump potentially running for re-election.

Curry, in a cover story for Rolling Stone, says that he considers himself to be an activist and a “table setter for unity.”

Having had endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Curry has moved to expand his influence in politics. He is actively participating in local elections and making appearances for candidates in various states, including Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

As far as the national election, Curry did not take kindly to the idea the Trump could seek another term as president, calling Trump a “threat.”

“Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry says. “Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country. As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

Curry even discussed professional relationships that were once tarnished by loyalties to Trump including a public disagreement with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

In 2017, while Curry was one of Under Armours highest-paid endorsers. In an interview, Plank praised Trump as an “asset to the country” for his pro-business stances.

Curry responded to Plank in the San Jose Mercury News, saying, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from the word asset.”

Plank told Rolling Stone that despite the disagreement, “there was zero beef” between the two. But Curry appears to feel differently, telling Rolling Stone, “When you represent a company that big, you can’t just fly by the seat of your pants.”

