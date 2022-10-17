Tennessee FB Starts a GoFundMe After Fans Tear Down Goal Posts, But Video Shows School Prez Cheering On Fans and Boasting Replacement Cost ‘Doesn’t Matter’

Tennessee’s Football program started to take donations after fans took down the goalposts, but the school president was caught on video cheering the fans on, and boasting about how he did not care about the cost of the celebration.

Fans stormed the field after no. 6 Tennessee‘s shocking upset of no. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, and — as is tradition in major upset college football victories — brought down the goalposts. The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $100,000 after fans rushed the field — which is a violation of conference rules.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White tweeted out that the school now needed help to replace the goalposts in order to play this weekend’s game against Tennessee-Martin.

We had some fun, didn’t we? New link below. Help us out #VolNation! https://t.co/iybdSw14dn — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) October 16, 2022

But as the University — which generates roughly $90 million in annual athletic revenue and has an endowment of $993 million — tried to shake down its fans for $150,000 on GoFundMe, a video emerged on Twitter showing school president Randy Boyd cheering on the fans who had stormed the field, and boasting that the cost to replace the goalposts “doesn’t matter.” In the video, Boyd was asked how much the celebration would cost the school.

“It doesn’t matter, we’ll do this every year,” Boyd responded, with victory cigar in hand.

Here is Tennessee’s president Randy Boyd literally saying cost doesn’t matter. Don’t make your fans pay for something you can easily afford @OldRowVols https://t.co/lV4Dk1JxYs pic.twitter.com/NluarGqjWp — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 16, 2022

But apparently, it did matter to the school. On Sunday, the Football team’s Twitter account sent out a tweet and asked for help to replace the goalposts. As of Monday afternoon, the account raised more than $83,000 for the cause.

Tennessee’s football program, as well as the school, received heavy criticism online for their new fundraiser.

We are scraping by at $54.6 million this year in revenue share from the league alone, forget anything else. Whatever you can do to help, godbless. https://t.co/KTG5HjDzIr — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 17, 2022

Tennessee, which gets 100,000+ at their games every week and SEC TV money apparently can’t afford goal posts and has a go fund me to get people to pay for them. https://t.co/HIOKhEDAKD pic.twitter.com/MDULPzXEKt — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) October 17, 2022

Tennessee is crowdfunding replacement goalposts because they need them for next week. 😂 https://t.co/DRLPmZvn1o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 16, 2022

With all due respect, act like you’ve been here before. Buy the goal posts and be grateful to your dedicated fan base… lord help. https://t.co/QoggYiv80g — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 16, 2022

Lord, they down here GoFunding for the basics 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/pw7oN85am0 — FunnyMaine (@FunnyMaine) October 16, 2022

Goalposts cost 150k? You all need to buy the Flavorite brand https://t.co/H9kUaQDVXG — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 16, 2022

Tennessee must be broke, they are asking for donations to pay for their field goal posts. Better get that savings account going because Josh Heupel is going to demand some significant cash or he will be coaching in the Sunday afternoon league soon. https://t.co/3lOKCPnEoO — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 17, 2022

Boke boi behavior imo https://t.co/qPkj9aGTZ3 — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 16, 2022

This request should reverse the result of Saturday’s win https://t.co/kPwU6FybQt — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) October 16, 2022

“Hey guys, we’re the darlings of college sports. What should we do?” Long pause. “Ok .. how bout .. we be horrifically petty and ask the fans we’ve tormented for 15 years to pay for their party.” Pause. “Yes! Awesome. Let’s do it.” https://t.co/dQjD8qqUa6 — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) October 16, 2022

