Tennessee FB Starts a GoFundMe After Fans Tear Down Goal Posts, But Video Shows School Prez Cheering On Fans and Boasting Replacement Cost ‘Doesn’t Matter’

By Luke KaneOct 17th, 2022, 1:25 pm
 

Randy Boyd

Tennessee’s Football program started to take donations after fans took down the goalposts, but the school president was caught on video cheering the fans on, and boasting about how he did not care about the cost of the celebration.

Fans stormed the field after no. 6 Tennessee‘s shocking upset of no. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, and — as is tradition in major upset college football victories — brought down the goalposts. The Southeastern Conference fined Tennessee $100,000 after fans rushed the field — which is a violation of conference rules.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White tweeted out that the school now needed help to replace the goalposts in order to play this weekend’s game against Tennessee-Martin.

But as the University — which generates roughly $90 million in annual athletic revenue and has an endowment of $993 million — tried to shake down its fans for $150,000 on GoFundMe, a video emerged on Twitter showing school president Randy Boyd cheering on the fans who had stormed the field, and boasting that the cost to replace the goalposts “doesn’t matter.” In the video, Boyd was asked how much the celebration would cost the school.

“It doesn’t matter, we’ll do this every year,” Boyd responded, with victory cigar in hand.

But apparently, it did matter to the school. On Sunday, the Football team’s Twitter account sent out a tweet and asked for help to replace the goalposts. As of Monday afternoon, the account raised more than $83,000 for the cause.

Tennessee’s football program, as well as the school, received heavy criticism online for their new fundraiser.

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: