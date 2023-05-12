‘Thank You Baby Jesus’: Fans Rejoice After Owner Dan Snyder Agrees to Sell Commanders

May 12, 2023, is the day Washington Commanders fans have been waiting for.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder, co-owners of the Commanders, have reached an agreement to sell the team. Their ownership has been marred by controversy, including reports of a toxic workplace, sexual abuse, and a federal investigation for fraud – not to mention years of subpar football. The team has not won a playoff game since the 2005-06 season.

Fans were over the moon by the announcement.

“The day is finally here,” Twitter user Andrew Miles said. “Thank you baby Jesus.”

The day is finally here thank you baby Jesus https://t.co/1M6j9NRp9F — Andrew Miles (@TakeCommand2023) May 12, 2023

Is was just one of thousands of other celebratory tweets.

💥 💥💥🍾 FIRE UP THE PARADE https://t.co/8RXZD6p8NY — Ashiq Mannan (@AshiqMannan) May 12, 2023

PASS ME THE TEQUILA !!!!! https://t.co/ut4xOfPwck — Real Late 2 Soon Come (@Rosenbergradio) May 12, 2023

SNYDER IS OFFICIALLY GONE!!! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE MY DUDES💯 https://t.co/RN6A2SKymO pic.twitter.com/a6yPQ04MEm — Cooley’s Takes (@Cooleystakes) May 12, 2023

MOOD going to FedEx next season knowing I don’t have to be ashamed and embarrassed of D** S***** anymore pic.twitter.com/LiIjgrYuqm https://t.co/J7yAWqtdUp — Marlon Dubuisson (@13Dubuisson) May 12, 2023

Public opinion of Dan Snyder plummeted during a period of time in which it seemed like constant bad news was coming from the organization. Making matters even worse this past season was when the Commanders botched their Sean Taylor tribute on the 15th anniversary of his death.

At one point, it was believed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos would submit a bid for the team, but he was barred due to the Washington Post’s negative coverage of the team. Bezos owns the publication.

With Bezos out of the picture, the group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris emerged as the favorites to buy the team. The group was ultimately the one to reach an agreement.

As Schefter noted, the agreement is subject to league approval.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” the Snyders said in a statement. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

