Tom Brady Already Opens the Door for Returning to the NFL: ‘Never Say Never’

Maybe all it took was one week away from the game for Tom Brady to realize he can’t bare to live without the NFL.

After a week of what felt like obituaries and eulogies for the retired quarterback, Brady went on his SiriusXM Radio show with Jim Gray and opened the door for an NFL comeback.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on Monday evening’s Let’s Go!. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

This is the type of response you might expect six months from now, as teams and players gear up for the NFL season while Brady sits at home feeling left out. But it’s surprising to hear the “never say never” line after just one week of retirement, when Brady should be basking in the glory of his legendary career and enjoying a longer than usual vacation.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week,” Brady added. “And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be.”

Two things Brady did not mention in his 962 word retirement announcement posted to his social media accounts last week: the New England Patriots and the word “retire.” When Brady gave finality to his NFL future last week and announced his retirement, nearly every football fan acknowledged how strange the league will be without No. 12. It certainly must feel even stranger for Brady, who can’t remember life without preparing for a football season.

Last month, CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo floated the surprising idea that Brady could retire and eventually return to the NFL. The idea doesn’t seem so surprising anymore.

