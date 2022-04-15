Another arena fight broke out in Toronto Thursday night when one fan attacked another on the concrete steps, delivering a vicious onslaught of punches to the second guy’s skull.

The fight occurred at the Toronto Maple Leaf’s game when the young man, sporting a John Tavares jersey, lunged at the man in the aisle. The fan then got into full mount position on the stairway before delivering two blows to the temple, breaking the victim’s glasses.

The whole incident was caught on film and is hard to watch.

Things got a little out of hand at the leafs game last night after a grown man allegedly put his hand on a girl which led to this fight pic.twitter.com/NZFI4JDXuH — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) April 15, 2022

The one-sided altercation was allegedly started after the middle-aged man put his hands on a young woman, possibly the Tavares jersey wearer’s girlfriend, leading to the violent attack.

The younger man was heard shouting “I will f**king kill you,” multiple times as he held the man down between the steps.

“You can’t touch a girl like that,” the apparent aggressor also said as spectators tried to diffuse the situation.

The fight was quickly over as security came and wrangled the two apart.

“I’m not a fighter, but don’t f***ing touch me,” the young man stated as security held him back.

While the events that led up to the altercation are unclear according to TMZ, I’m not sure anyone could have deserved that amount of punishment as the surrounding crowd was left shocked by the brutality.

