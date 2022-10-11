Troy Aikman Under Fire For Saying NFL Should ‘Take The Dresses Off’ QBs: ‘The 60s Called, They Want Their Chauvinist Back’

By Luke Kane
Oct 11th, 2022
 

Troy Aikman took heat on Monday night for comments he made about how quarterbacks are treated in today’s NFL.

Aikman was on the call for Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the first half of the contest, a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones drew a penalty for roughing the passer. Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a similar play happen when Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Aikman voiced his displeasure with the call, and argued the NFL needed to make a change — but did so in controversial fashion.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said.

Social media blew up after Aikman made the comments.

