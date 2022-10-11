Troy Aikman took heat on Monday night for comments he made about how quarterbacks are treated in today’s NFL.

Aikman was on the call for Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the first half of the contest, a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones drew a penalty for roughing the passer. Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a similar play happen when Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Aikman voiced his displeasure with the call, and argued the NFL needed to make a change — but did so in controversial fashion.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said.

Social media blew up after Aikman made the comments.

Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said? Did he really just say that it’s time for the league to”take the dresses off”? The 60’s called, they want their chauvinist back. Seriously @ESPN… do better than that crap.#MNF — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) October 11, 2022

In full agreement that the call against Chris Jones was BS, but did Troy Aikman just say that he hopes the competition committee “takes their dresses off?” As in trying to demean them by calling them women? Is he actually serious? — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman said fuck the 2022 social climate and told competition committee to “take off the dresses” live on air, re: roughing the passer calls. — Chris Raybon (@ChrisRaybon) October 11, 2022

“I hope the competition committee looks at this at the next #NFL meeting, and we take the dresses off.” – Troy Aikman WOOOWWW — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-misogynistic way to critique the call besides “take the dresses off”. And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny normalized by coaches as a kid & even participated myself. Way past time to end such sports talkpic.twitter.com/lHVhv6WdEv — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 11, 2022

You can make your point without talking about dresses Aikman — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 11, 2022

A truly awful call, but let’s not overlook Troy Aikman’s sexist comment: “My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off.” — Rachel Schallom Lobdell (@rschallom) October 11, 2022

don’t love aikman saying the players need to “take the dresses off,” just say the call sucks my man — Trevor J. Mitchell (@TJM613) October 11, 2022

Troy Aikman on awful QB roughing call – “I hope we take the dresses off” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2022

I guarantee you that if Troy Aikman and every other man who says shit like this had to experience menstrual cramps ONE TIME, they would shut the fuck up https://t.co/xQszNAdfix — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) October 11, 2022

Watch above via ESPN.

