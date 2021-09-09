Trump Says He’d KO Biden Within the ‘First Few Seconds’ in a Boxing Match, and Bookies Think He’d Win Too

During Thursday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s boxing match featuring Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, former president Donald Trump phoned in and began promoting a future fight he’d like to star in.

A question from Josh Peter of USA Today was relayed to the former president during the presser, asking who Trump would like to fight if he ever gets into the ring himself.

Trump wisely noted that he shouldn’t select a professional boxer, before quickly announcing his wishful opponent. “Probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden,” Trump said as the crowd erupted with laughter. “Because I think he’s go down very very quickly. Very very quickly.”

This wasn’t the first time the possibility of a fistfight between Trump and Biden was broached. In 2016, shortly before election day, Biden was asked if he would like to debate Trump. “No, I wish we were in high school and I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden answered.

“He wants to bring me to the back of the barn? Oooooooooh,” Trump fired back. “Some things in life you could really love doing.”

Trump didn’t forget about his back and forth from five years ago, reminding the audience during the Holyfield-Belfort presser of past threats from Biden. “You know he once said, ‘oh I’d like to take him behind the barn.’ He’d be in big trouble if he ever did,” Trump boasted. “Now, I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds and he won’t get up.”

Oddsmakers don’t disagree with Trump. With Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort fight looming, MyBookie released odds on a hypothetical fight between Trump and Biden. If the two were to enter the ring, MyBookie has Biden as the overwhelming underdog at +1200 — meaning a $100 wager on the 46th president would return $1,200, should Biden win. MyBookie has Trump as a massive favorite at -5000 — which requires bettors to plunk down five thousand bucks in order to win just $100, should Trump prevail.

Trump won’t be fighting on Saturday, but he will be providing commentary for the main event between the 58-year-old Holyfield and 44-year-old Belfort. Triller Fight Club is charging $49.99 for the PPV event, which many have deemed unethical considering Holyfield’s physical condition.

In addition to Trump’s commentary, Triller is planning to provide more traditional coverage of the fight, but famed boxing announcer Jim Lampley reportedly withdrew from calling the event on Thursday.

Watch above via FITE.TV (Relevant portion begins at approximately 1:04:00.)

