58-year-old Evander Holyfield is about to step back into the ring for his first sanctioned fight in a decade, as he gets set to face former UFC champion Vitor Blefort Saturday, Sept. 11.

Giving a license to a fighter who is approaching 60-years-old with legitimate health concerns after decades in the ring has been widely deemed unethical. The concerns for Holyfield have only broadened after video of the legendary boxer’s recent sparring session was shared on social media.

Evander Holyfield, 58, on the pads ahead of his fight vs Vitor Belfort on Saturday… [📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/L8csFNJny9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 8, 2021

During the session, Holyfield appears dangerously old and slow in the ring, as he prepares for a fighter who is nearly 15 years younger than him.

The short notice contest came about after Belfort’s original opponent, Oscar De La Hoya, tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Belfort and De La Hoya were set to box in California, but the state refused to sanction a fight with Holyfield. Triller Fight Club, who is selling the PPV event for $49.99, moved the fight to Florida and recruited former president Donald Trump to the sideshow as a commentator.

Despite promoting the fight as a significant event for boxing, many on social media are considering the risk it poses for Holyfield and whether it’s worth it for the show to go on. If the shared video of Holyfield’s sparring session is in real-time speed, it doesn’t bode well for the former heavyweight champ.

They often say, “the pads don’t hit back, everybody looks good on the pads.” Ehhhh, I beg to differ. 🤷🏾‍♂️#HolyfieldBelfort #boxing https://t.co/enqzGsd9kN — KING (@theyknowking) September 9, 2021

Fighters by nature are brave, that’s why managers, coaches and commissions are there to protect them from themselves. This fight shouldn’t be happening. https://t.co/zENGOV5dlo — michael (@bisping) September 9, 2021

Evander Holyfield, a month shy of his 59th birthday, being allowed to fight is shameful. Triller went commission shopping. California said no, Florida, which has no real rules, said yes. Now a man approaching senior citizen status will have his head targeted. Awful. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 8, 2021

Holyfield-Belfort has been sanctioned as a fully regulated fight, as @MikeCoppinger reported. Holyfield, 58, has not fought since 2011. A simple conversation w/him reveals result of a brutal three-decade career. If something happens, there will be blood on the commissions hands. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 9, 2021

So Holyfield vs belfort has been sanctioned as a pro bout thats bad enough but what’s worse an athletic committee has given Holyfield a pro licence at 60 fucking disgusting behaviour — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) September 9, 2021

This is sad to see and a reminder it’s what happens when boxers are exploited, manipulated, poorly managed and badly advised. He should be living in paradise, surrounded by love, chilling feet up and basking in his legendary status. — Henry Joseph-Grant (@speirin) September 9, 2021

😔 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) September 9, 2021

We really don’t need this fight 😁 — Frank (@ThaboMasterP) September 9, 2021

It’s not too late to stop this🙏 — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 8, 2021

How is this legal? A new 3 decade career has really shown up in recent years on him trying to talk even. Sad https://t.co/rb8ioW1FHz — Malcolm (@MalDotC0m) September 9, 2021

