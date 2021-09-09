Fans Alarmed By 58-Year-Old Evander Holyfield Flailing Away in Sparring Session Ahead of Saturday Fight: ‘How is This Legal?’

By Brandon ContesSep 9th, 2021
 

Evander Holyfield looks old in his sparring session

58-year-old Evander Holyfield is about to step back into the ring for his first sanctioned fight in a decade, as he gets set to face former UFC champion Vitor Blefort Saturday, Sept. 11.

Giving a license to a fighter who is approaching 60-years-old with legitimate health concerns after decades in the ring has been widely deemed unethical. The concerns for Holyfield have only broadened after video of the legendary boxer’s recent sparring session was shared on social media.

During the session, Holyfield appears dangerously old and slow in the ring, as he prepares for a fighter who is nearly 15 years younger than him.

The short notice contest came about after Belfort’s original opponent, Oscar De La Hoya, tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Belfort and De La Hoya were set to box in California, but the state refused to sanction a fight with Holyfield. Triller Fight Club, who is selling the PPV event for $49.99, moved the fight to Florida and recruited former president Donald Trump to the sideshow as a commentator.

Despite promoting the fight as a significant event for boxing, many on social media are considering the risk it poses for Holyfield and whether it’s worth it for the show to go on. If the shared video of Holyfield’s sparring session is in real-time speed, it doesn’t bode well for the former heavyweight champ.

