The United States women’s soccer team began their Olympic run in Tokyo with a stunning loss to Sweden. For many Americans, the defeat was a disappointment, but former president Donald Trump proudly led the crowd at a rally event to cheer the USWNT loss.

“The US Women’s Soccer team is a very good example of what’s going on,” Trump said Saturday at a Turning Point Action “Rally to Protect Our Elections!” event in Phoenix, AZ.

“Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented,” Trump continued, blaming the US soccer team’s opening loss on their politics. “Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three-to-nothing, and Americans were happy about it.”

The crowd responded to Trump by cheering.

“You proved that point before I even said it,” Trump added.

Some members of the USWNT have been outspoken on social issues in recent years. And at the Tokyo Olympics, they joined several teams in opening their first match by taking a knee to protest racial injustice. The USWNT did not kneel during the national anthem.

Prior to Trump’s speech, the USWNT bounced back from their stunning loss to Sweden, by beating New Zealand 6-1. The United States are scheduled to play their final Group G match on Tuesday, against Australia.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com