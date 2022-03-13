Twitter Explodes With Excitement About Tom Brady’s Unretirement

Tom Brady’s Sunday announcement that he is un-retiring from the NFL and returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was met with both celebratory posts and an abundance of jokes on Twitter.
Tampa Bay Times‘ Bucs reporter Rick Stroud wrote that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told him “We are really excited!” about Brady’s return.
Calais Campbell, a defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, tweeted that he knew Brady “wasn’t ready to shut it down!”
“The game is in a better place when Tom Brady is on the field,” he added.
Other users on Twitter poked fun at the situation, with several jokes focusing on why Brady planned to retire in the first place.
Brady had told Stroud that retirement “was what we want as a family.”
Referring to his wife, Brady added: “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”
Other jokes focused on the brevity of his retirement and the timing of his announcement.
And a few others brought up the unfortunate $518,628 purchase of Brady’s then-final NFL touchdown.
