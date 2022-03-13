Twitter Explodes With Excitement About Tom Brady’s Unretirement

Tom Brady’s Sunday announcement that he is un-retiring from the NFL and returning for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was met with both celebratory posts and an abundance of jokes on Twitter.

Tampa Bay Times‘ Bucs reporter Rick Stroud wrote that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told him “We are really excited!” about Brady’s return.

Just had a text from Bruce Arians about Tom Brady’s return. “We are really excited!” I bet. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 13, 2022

Calais Campbell, a defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, tweeted that he knew Brady “wasn’t ready to shut it down!”

“The game is in a better place when Tom Brady is on the field,” he added.

Tom Brady!!! I knew he wasn’t ready to shut it down! The game is in a better place when Tom Brady is on the field — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 13, 2022

Other users on Twitter poked fun at the situation, with several jokes focusing on why Brady planned to retire in the first place.

Brady had told Stroud that retirement “was what we want as a family.”

Referring to his wife, Brady added: “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Tom Brady: I’m un-retiring to spend less time with my family. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) March 13, 2022

BREAKING: Tom Brady retiring from family to focus on football — Michael Angelo (@3rdbestMA) March 13, 2022

Other jokes focused on the brevity of his retirement and the timing of his announcement.

Brady retirement was shorter than the tour . 😂 — Wale (@Wale) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady just snatched March Madness away from twitter. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 13, 2022

Brady sat in those stands one time and said F*** that! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 13, 2022

Was that even a retirement or did Brady just throw High Noon can at Big T? — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) March 13, 2022

Brady’s retirement lasted about 4 Scaramuccis. Welcome back. https://t.co/MAWZWTx14z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2022

5 weeks was wayyyyy too much family time for Tom Brady — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 13, 2022

And a few others brought up the unfortunate $518,628 purchase of Brady’s then-final NFL touchdown.

How’d ya like to be the guy who just bought Brady’s “last NFL TD ball” at auction for $500,000?!? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 13, 2022

The guy who bought Tom Brady’s last TD ball for $518,000 is punching air right now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i76RvPAJ0y — PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2022

