Twitter Rips Partial Warriors Owner Who Shoved Kyle Lowry: ‘Never Attend Another NBA Game’

By Caleb EcarmaJun 6th, 2019, 2:00 pm

Twitter is having a field day over the news that the crazed fan who shoved Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry last night is actually billionaire Mark Stevens, a Golden State Warriors minority owner and high profile tech investor.

Stevens, who was sitting courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland Wednesday night, placed his hands on Lowry after the player dove into the crowd for a ball and landed next to his seat. Lowry shouted at Stevens, who responded by cussing out the player, then complained to officials about the partial owner’s misconduct, resulting in the billionaire’s ejection during the fourth quarter — minutes before the Raptors handed his team their second loss of the Finals.

The Warriors have since released a statement announcing Stevens, who has yet to apologize or comment publicly, will not attend additional games at Oracle Arena during the series, despite the next Finals game being held in Oakland tomorrow.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors said in a statement shortly after Axios reported Stevens was the shoving culprit. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans — or anyone — and players at an NBA game.”

Lowry went on ESPN following the altercation and told the network that “no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

NBA fans took to social media to mock, shame, and criticize the billionaire as well as the Warriors for not quickly condemning their partial owners’ behavior, as they waited for media reports to come out about Stevens rather than addressing it head-on. The NBA’s biggest star, LeBron James, even weighed in on the drama, posting on Instagram that “there’s absolutely no place” for Stevens’ conduct in the NBA; others noted that James himself was taunted by partial Warriors owners during a past Finals series against the team.

Check out a few of the top reactions below:

Watch the incident above, via SN.

