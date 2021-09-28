Unvaxxed NBA Player Calls Fake News on Rolling Stone Report that he was Brainwashed by Trump Videos

Yes, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is among the 10 percent of NBA players who are unvaccinated. No, he did not decide to refuse the vaccine based on studying Black history and watching Donald Trump press conferences on repeat.

In a recent bombshell article by Rolling Stone, which claimed Kyrie Irving believes a conspiracy theory about vaccines being part of a plan of satan to control Black people, Isaac was also named for his anti-vax stance.

Isaac was quoted in the Rolling Stone report, which concluded that the NBA forward refused the vaccine after studying Black history and watching Trump press conferences. But in his first opportunity to meet with the media, Isaac blasted the claim, stating that he was “badly misrepresented” by the publication.

“Because of that, I can understand anyone who may say they don’t transparently or overtly trust the media,” Isaac told reporters during Magic Media Day.

“I’m not anti-vax, I’m not anti-medicine, I’m not anti-science, I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying Black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences,” Isaac said. “I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves.”

Despite being grateful for vaccines, Isaac remains unvaccinated against Covid. Isaac said his hesitancy stems from already having Covid, which he fears opens him up to the possibility of an adverse reaction to the jab.

“The craziness of it all, in terms of not being able to say that it should be everybody’s fair choice without being demeaned…it doesn’t make one comfortable to do what said person is telling them to do,” Isaac added.

Watch above via The Sixth Man Show

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com