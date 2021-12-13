Urban Meyer Threatens to Fire Anyone Leaking Jaguars Info: ‘If There is a Source, That Source is Unemployed…Within Seconds’

Urban Meyer’s NFL tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to look like a failed experiment as the head coach seethed at leaked reports during his latest postgame press conference.

After Jacksonville lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-0 Sunday afternoon, their first shutout loss since 2009 wasn’t even the focal point. Instead, Meyer was forced to answer about a recent NFL Network report claiming the head coach blasted his assistants as “losers” and engaged in a screaming match with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones.

“Yeah, calling someone a loser, that’s inaccurate,” Meyer told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I have high expectations for our coaches. I’m very demanding of our coaches and expect guys to be held accountable for their positions, and the times when they’re not, we address it. But I assure you there was not whatever report. That’s nonsense.”

The damning NFL Network report is the latest in what’s been a disastrous, and at times embarrassing, first season in Jacksonville for the head coach. Although he downplayed the interaction with Jones and denied calling his coaches “losers,” Meyer still felt it was necessary to threaten any potential leaks in the building.

“What’s the answer [when things are going badly]? Start leaking information or some nonsense?” Meyer continued. “No. No, that’s nonsense. That’s garbage…I’ve been very blessed. I’ve not really dealt with that. I’ve not dealt with, ‘Well, did you hear what he said?’ What? No. Let’s improve on offense and get our quarterback in a position to be successful. That’s our focus

“What someone’s brother said, or someone said someone said, that will occupy very little of my time,” the Jaguars coach added. “And if there is a source, that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds, if there’s some source that’s doing that.”

Watch above via ESPN

