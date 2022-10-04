WATCH: Aaron Judge Breaks Roger Maris’ Single Season Record with 62nd Home Run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, breaking the previous American League and franchise record held by Roger Maris since 1961.

Judge tied the record last week, and only had so many at-bats left in the season. In Arlington, Texas Tuesday night, Judge accomplished the feat during the first game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

ESPN reported:

Judge went without a home run during the Yankees’ final regular season homestand — a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Back on the road, Judge who had gone 2 for 9 with two singles in two games against the Rangers through Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, took Texas pitcher Jesus Tinoco deep in the first inning of the nightcap to reach No. 62.

Judge said Sunday he would have rather have hit a historic home run in New York. Wednesday, he was elated to own the American League record and to forever be tied to Maris.

“[It is an] honor to be given a chance to be associated with Maris,” he said. “I can’t even describe it. It’s such an honor to know what Maris did in this game. To get a chance to tie Roger Maris, that’s stuff you dream about.”

Judge trails Barry Bonds for the all-time single-season home run record, which sits at 73 from 2001.

Of course, the question of who holds the record depends on who is asked. Bonds and Mark McGwire both passed Maris during baseball’s era of rampant steroid use. Sammy Sosa came close to holding the record three times.

Maris’ son Roger Maris Jr. considers Judge the only player to have surpassed his father “the right way.”

Watch above, via the MLB Network.

