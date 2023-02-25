WATCH: Alabama Basketball Star Defies Murder Weapon Controversy With ‘Pat-Down’ Introduction

Brandon Miller is the star freshman for arguably the best college basketball team in the NCAA this year.

He’s also caught up in the murder investigation of Jamea Jonae Harris, who was killed in mid-January after former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis allegedly shot at a car she was riding in near the University of Alabama’s campus.

On Tuesday of last week, Tuscaloosa police told an Alabama grand jury that Miller gave Miles the gun that was used in the deadly shooting. Miller’s actions were deemed insufficient for suspension, causing a fiery debate within college basketball and beyond about whether he should be suspended.

For his part, Miller appears to be defying the controversy during the introductions before a home game against Arkansas. Upon being introduced to the game, Miller walked through his teammates, stopped, put his arms out, and was “patted down” for a weapon by a teammate.

If you’re Brandon Miller you’ve gotta think about at least ditching the security pat down intro, no? pic.twitter.com/ChpSSnnwfR — Patrick (@patrickkleary) February 25, 2023

Another angle provided by Brad Allis below:

Did Bama’s Brandon Miller have a pat down as his introduction “celebration?” At best tone deaf, at worst heartless towards the victim’s family. pic.twitter.com/Xmb4A6ZfWD — Brad Allis (@WSRBrad) February 25, 2023

According to Mike Rodak at AL.com the pat-down introduction has occurred since the season began. Rodak writes:

Miller continued to receive a “pat down” from a teammate after his name was called, which had been part of Alabama’s routine during introductions throughout this season. Miller is playing in his second game, but his first home game, since courtroom revelations Tuesday that he had contact with Darius Miles and was present during the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris on Tuscaloosa’s bar strip. Miller is considered a witness by police, not a suspect, and has not been charged.

This is the first home game Alabama has played since the controversy started. The previous game was played at South Carolina, and Miller was received with chants of “lock him up.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com