Antonio Brown really got into the holiday spirit on 4/20, smoking a footlong blunt before performing his new rap album for a horde of people.

Brown was out in Los Angeles Wednesday at a local dispensary event as rapper Gunna held a launch party for his new weed strain, according to TMZ Sports.

The news outlet obtained video of the party, showing the free agent wide receiver having the time of his life as he smoked several times, including the opening host of Gunna and himself enjoying the monster blunt.

The 33-year-old later took the stage to promote his first rap album “Paradigm” which the crowd loved, giving him applause as Brown started his song “Whole Lotta Money”.

The football player then teased the crowd with a possible return to the field, asking them for advice on the matter.

“You know I’m a good ballplayer and shit,” Brown said on stage. “They be like ‘You gon’ play ball, what are you gon’ do?’ What you guys think I should do? Do you think I should play football? What do you think I should do? If you think I should play football, say, ‘Yes!'”

A return to the field may be in the offing for the former all-pro receiver, telling TMZ Sports that he has been in talks with the Dallas Cowboys as the Texas team has shown interest in the troubled wideout.

Safe to safe Brown enjoyed his 4/20, singing the night away as the receiver-turned-rapper enjoys the NFL offseason.

