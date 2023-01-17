WATCH: BBC Sports Show ‘Sabotaged’ By Loud Porn Sounds During Live Interview

A BBC Sports show was interrupted by some, um, shocking noises while host Gary Lineker was trying to talk to a guest, and the video went hilariously viral this week.

Lineker was a former soccer player who became an analyst when his career ended. He was in the studio before a third-round F.A. Cup matchup between Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Liverpool F.C., and he brought in analyst Alan Shearer who was at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. As Lineker welcomed Shearer onto the program, something strange happened.

The show experienced sportus interruptus as what can only be described as “porn sounds” loudly and repeatedly came over the audio.

The host tried his very best to keep a straight face but, understandably, failed to do so.

“I’m not sure who’s making that noise,” Lineker said with a smile.

Lineker moved his body around as he grew uncomfortable with the sounds of a woman moaning on live television, and that clip went viral.

Ahhhh the famous porn noise! I get done on the train by silly mates on WhatsApp and @GaryLineker has to deal with it live on BBC1 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NGRLhlFP8h — Will Perry (@willperryTV) January 17, 2023

Shearer played off the surprising soundtrack and got a laugh when he joked it was a bit “toasty” in the studio.

The two tried to continue their conversation about the match as best they could, but could barely contain their amusement as the porn noise just kept going and going.

Eventually Lineker found the culprit: a cell phone had taped to the back of the set and was pumping out the noise.

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker wrote on Twitter and finished the tweet with three laughing emojis.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

He then followed up with another tweet that showed BBC Sports was one of the top trends on Twitter after the incident, and Lineker used a pun to get his point across.

“Nothing to moan about, I guess,” Lineker wrote.

Nothing to moan about, I guess. pic.twitter.com/2xeBJxU3F5 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

A satisfying climax, all things considered.

