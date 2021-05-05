Charles Barkley’s golf progression should give all amateurs hope. From one of the worst swings the sport has ever seen, to now, where he more frequently appears like an adequate golfer.

Barkley’s new and improved swing gained traction on social media after Drew Carter from CBS 42 in Alabama shared the below video.

BREAKING: Charles Barkley is good at golf now. pic.twitter.com/RgHPdKpGMa — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

No more yips, no more hitch, just a solid swing, one that many amateur golfers would be proud of. Wednesday afternoon, Barkley played in a pro-am to tee off the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition in his home state of Alabama. Despite a ribbing from the PA announcer, Barkley’s well-struck drive earned a round of applause and a big hug from Bo Jackson.

Infamously known for having one of the sport’s worst swings, Barkley never hesitated to play golf in the spotlight. And now we can be proud of his improvements, with Carter adding that Barkley’s handicap is currently in the single digits.

Last year, the NBA on TNT star played in The Match 3, partnering with Phil Mickelson to beat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning. Although he had his fair share of blunders, Barkley’s developing golf game was noticeable. Six months later, it’s nice to see the progression continue, making it seem nearly impossible to believe how awful his swing once was.

Charles Barkley's golf swing is one of a kind 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aGIhtXiXyO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]