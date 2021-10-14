WATCH: Charles Barkley Hilariously Roasts Wayne Gretzky for Losing a Fight to a ‘Guy With a Perm’

The most entertaining personality in the NBA took his talents to the NHL Wednesday night, as Charles Barkley helped TNT premiere their hockey coverage with legend Wayne Gretzky.

Barkley has often touted his love for hockey, claiming he’s been a fan for decades, even praising the NHL Playoffs for being more entertaining than basketball. With the NBA’s regular season opener still a week away, Barkley made his first attempt at being a hockey analyst, joining the NHL on TNT.

Expectedly, Barkley’s brash personality and comedic prowess translates just fine to the ice rink, taking a minute to hilariously mock Gretzky on the broadcast.

Despite the frequency of which brawls break out in hockey, studio host Liam McHugh noted Barkley may have had more fights in the NBA than Gretzky had in the NHL, before uncovering rare footage of The Great One in a scuffle. But Barkley couldn’t get past the head of hair on the person Gretzky was fighting.

“DID YOU LOST TO A GUY WITH A PERM?” Barkley said, referring to Neal Broten.

“Yeah, I did,” Gretzky meekly admitted. “I got five-minutes for cat fighting.”

After roasting Gretzky for his fight, TNT highlighted a bout between Barkley and Shaq from 1999. Barkley started the scuffle by throwing the ball at Shaq’s head. “I didn’t think he was gonna punch me,” Barkley admitted.

“There are very few guys in basketball who could fight, and me and Shaq are two of them,” Barkley said with a laugh. “We’re not fighters, we’re lovers.”

Watch above via TNT

