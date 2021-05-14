WATCH: Chicago Bulls Announcers Lose Their Minds on Wild Slam Dunk Call, Complete With a Full Ric Flair Howl

As Coby White’s second season with the Chicago Bulls winds down, the sophomore point guard entered Thursday night’s game with just 10 career slam dunks in over 3,700 minutes of action.

But White proved he’s more than capable of throwing down a highlight reel dunk, as he posterized Stanley Johnson of the Toronto Raptors and simultaneously sent the Bulls announcers into a frenzy.

“OOOH! COBY! COBY DON’T DO ‘EM LIKE THAT! WHO SAID COBY DON’T LIKE TO DUNK?! WOOOOO!” Howled Bulls long-time analyst Stacey King. “That was NASTY! He got me out of my seat Adam! I wasn’t expecting that! WOW!

“COBY WHITE JUST SUCKED THE GRAVITY OUF THE BUILDING!” Play-by-play voice Adam Amin added.

“STANLEY JOHNSON, WELCOME TO THE POSTER MACHINE!” King yelled. “HOW DO YOU DO?!”

Following a near decade long playing career which included three championships with the Bulls from 1991-1993, King has been part of the team’s broadcast crew since 2006. With a history of colorful commentary, King has been more embraced by Bulls fans as a broadcaster than he was as a player.

I love a poster-worthy dunk, but I always feel bad for the defender who gets “posterized” by their offensive opponent. We shouldn’t discourage future defenders from having the audacity to challenge a dunk. But as the Bulls announcers proved, it’s hard not to jump out of your seat and celebrate the electrifying slam.

Watch above via, NBC Sports Chicago

