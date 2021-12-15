WATCH: College Basketball Team Forgets Uniforms and Hilariously Borrows Clothes from the Opposition

If you watched Coppin State’s men’s basketball game against Drexel Tuesday night without context, you may have assumed it was just a scrimmage.

Drexel was on the court in their home uniforms, playing against a squad wearing Drexel practice jerseys. Despite the confusing apparel, it was indeed the Drexel Dragons hosting the Coppin State Eagles.

Shortly before tipoff, the Eagles realized they left their uniforms elsewhere. Instead of forfeiting the game, they borrowed the oppositions practice shirts, paired with their own shorts which made it on the team bus.

Strange situation at the @DrexelDragons basketball game where @CoppinStateUniv is wearing DREXEL practice uniforms! 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JdV0P0ERur — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 15, 2021

The blunder highlighted the negative impact of a grueling schedule for Coppin State, who played their 15th game in just over a month, with all but two coming on the road. That’s a lot of travel for any sports team, especially student athletes.

Teams missing or forgetting their uniforms is not unheard of. Michael Jordan even famously wore No. 12 for a Chicago Bulls game in 1990 because his jersey could not be located. Coppin State put up a valiant effort in their Drexel uniforms, but they ultimately lost 76-69, falling to 1-14 on the season, while the Dragons improved to 5-5.

The schedule for Coppin State isn’t about to get any easier, with the team set to play their next six games on the road. Fortunately, they don’t play again until Dec. 23, giving them ample time to find their real road uniforms.

Watch above via PSC Highlights

