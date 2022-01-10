WATCH: Cowboys and Eagles Fans Put a Bow on the NFL Regular Season by Violently Brawling

Crowd fights at NFL games appeared to be an epidemic this season, but considering the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, their fans brawling is par for the course.

As the Eagles were destroyed on the field Saturday night, one of their fans mercilessly received similar treatment in the stands at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. What began as a verbal scuffle, quickly turned violent as two Cowboys fans encroached on the person wearing a Randall Cunningham Eagles jersey.

The Eagles fan seemed like a willing participant at first. But as soon as the person wearing a CeeDee Lamb jersey began charging forward, the Eagles fan looked to have regret in his eyes, and justifiably so. The Eagles fan held up his fists and waved them nervously, but was quickly decked by the guy wearing a Lamb jersey.

Hunched over, the Eagles fan took his lumps before toppling over and reverting to the fetal position. With the Cowboys fan standing over him, a larger, unidentified fan arrived to the scene and the melee began to dissipate.

As bad as the fight was for the Eagles fan, being forced to watch his team on the field may have been worse. The Cowboys destroyed Philly 51-26 in their Week 18 matchup, but both teams are still heading to the playoffs this weekend.

