Woman Gets Flying Clotheslined During WORST CROWD BRAWL OF THE YEAR Between Ravens and Packers Fans

Considering the unfortunate amount of crowd fights that occurred in 2021, it seems impossible to pick one as the worst. But Sunday afternoon, a group of Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers fans appeared determined to earn the notorious accolade.

Plenty of Green Bay fans traveled to Baltimore for the Packers game against the Ravens, setting up what was a chaotic clash of two fanbases in the stands. The lower level of Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium turned into a scene out of SmackDown, with one innocent woman getting rocked by a guy who mimicked the flying clothesline move off the top rope.

That innocent girl got clocked by the flying dude! 😱 Credit – ravensringman pic.twitter.com/8cfr8MTIEh — TPS (@TotalProSports) December 20, 2021

One woman repeatedly yelling “stop” wasn’t enough to prevent the brawl from occurring. The fight was being filmed for more than a minute before security finally arrived to the bloody melee.

It’s hard to tell who started the brawl, it’s even harder to take a guy seriously when he’s wearing a cheesehead. But after security finally did arrive, Ravens fans were blaming the Cheeseheads as the culprits.

“Two Green Bay fans!” one person could be heard yelling, while another added “Get them the f*ck out of here!”

A second angle of the video shows one person involved in the skirmish had their face fully covered in a layer of blood. It also offers a closer look at the fan who dove on top of the pile, taking out a seemingly innocent bystander.

“You hit a f–king girl, dude,” one person yells.

With Covid spreading and bloody brawls almost routinely breaking out, it’s amazing that the NFL continues to fill massive stadiums with ease.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com