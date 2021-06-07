WATCH: Crowd Boos After Floyd Mayweather Denies Possible ‘Knockout’ by Refusing to Let Logan Paul Drop

A Youtuber went the distance with one of the greatest fighters in boxing history, but social media is skeptical of the bout’s legitimacy.

Ending without a knockout, a knockdown, or even a winner, the highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has been deemed a major disappointment. However, some fans and viewers believe there was a potential knockout that was negated by Mayweather aiding his opponent, which can be seen in the video below.

🥊 Pretty sure @FloydMayweather KO’d @LoganPaul but held him up to continue the fight. Bizarre.pic.twitter.com/KH5wWgNBCK — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 7, 2021

The clip shows Paul appearing to go limp after taking a right hook from Mayweather. But instead of letting Paul drop to end the fight, Mayweather looks to hold his opponent up.

Paul may have just linked arms and locked onto Mayweather after receiving the blow — which seems especially possible if you consider the amount of grappling that went on during the fight. Mayweather and Paul combined to land just 73 punches during the eight-round fight, but the fighters were mocked for landing a similar amount of hugs. After boxing fans paid Showtime for the fight, social media harshly bashed the fighters, who made millions off the dull bout.

But as critical as social media was, the crowd, live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was worse, booing the fighters multiple times Sunday night, with the loudest jeers raining down as the match reached the finish line without a winner.

The fight goes the distance and fans start booing #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/1rFjjcROPy — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather must go to the penalty box, dancing around with a Youtuber punk in Logan Paul for 8 rounds with the crowd booing for this turd PPV — Ben Maller (@benmaller) June 7, 2021

Fans booing. Not liking the holding and Floyd’s waning output. #MayweatherPaul — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 7, 2021

Nah @Showtime I need a refund — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) June 7, 2021

They got my 50 bucks. Wasn’t worth it. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 7, 2021

Floyd calling all his homies after all of US dummies paid top dollar to see this! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/11snb4C9Wp — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 7, 2021

