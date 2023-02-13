WATCH: Deranged Mulleted Man Goes Streaking And Belly Flops Into Pond at Golf Tournament

A crazed lunatic with a mullet decided to go streaking at the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona on Friday.

The WM Open is known for its stadium-style par three 16th hole, where spectators start to drink at 9:00 am and continue as the day goes on. They cheer boisterously when a golfer hits a shot near the hole and jeer with equal intensity when someone misses the green.

One fan, Sean Patrick McConnell, stripped down to his underwear and somehow made it past security and onto the green. McConnell got all the way to the hole and used the flagstick as a stripper’s pole before security began to chase him. The fans around the 16th hole cheered him on as he flared his hands up in the air. Thanks to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, we have a video of the streaker.

After security failed to apprehend the suspect, he ran off the 16th green and through the tunnel to the next hole. The shirtless man ran 332 yards without a security guard within 10 yards of him. McConnell had “19th hole” written on his back and an arrow that pointed down his backside.

The mullet man ran towards a pond that sits to the left of the 17th green and unloaded a belly flop right into the pond. The golfers on the 17th stopped and watched the man before he made his big splash into the pond.

McConnell swam up the pond toward the 18th hole, where he ultimately surrendered to the police. He was taken into custody. According to Law & Crime, McConnell was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey orders from a law enforcement officer. McConnell declined medical attention before he was placed under arrest.

A quick dip before the cuffs came on.https://t.co/etmVb7RppJ — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 10, 2023

Scottsdale Police warned fans not to take a dip in the ponds around TPC Scottsdale.

“We actually did a public service announcement video on our YouTube and our social media channels about staying out of the water and why,” Aaron Bolin of the Scottsdale Police said. “The water is reclaimed water. It’s not inherently dangerous, but it’s not meant for human consumption, and it’s not meant for humans to go into.”

Watch above via @Tylerdrake4sports on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com