An entire wall on the set of Colombia’s ESPN FC Radio fell on air Tuesday night, crushing reporter Carlos Orduz.

Fellow ESPN anchor Francisco Javier Vélez was addressing the elimination of Juventus from the Champions League, when a loud crash interrupted his report:

Last night on the set of ESPN Colombia… luckily, journalist Carlos Orduz is fine. pic.twitter.com/xyPQFd2ue3 — Elizabeth Machuca (@elixam) March 10, 2021

The crash was caused by a falling set wall, that landed directly onto Orduz, slamming his face and upper body onto the table in front of him.

The camera panned back to Vélez following the crash, yet you can hear someone telling Orduz to remain calm.

Attempting to keep his composure, Vélez then quickly cut to a commercial break.

After the show, Orduz took to Twitter to explain that he was not hurt in the incident, thanking those who have reached out:

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias 👍 — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, of the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture),” he wrote in Spanish. “Greetings and thanks.”

Orduz also later posted a video to Twitter, once again letting his followers know that he is fine despite the crash:

“I want to tell you that I’m fine,” he said in Spanish, adding that he was examined and there was no damage other than “el susto” — or “the scare.”

He thanked those reaching out to him following the incident, again reassuring his fans that he was not hurt in the crash.

Vélez also posted a video to Twitter following the incident, clarifying to his followers that Orduz is doing well:

Un parte de tranquilidad para todos. Nuestro compañero Carlos Orduz se encuentra bien. #ESPNRadioColombia pic.twitter.com/hLCAGUCxbQ — Francisco J. Velez (@Pachovelez10) March 10, 2021

“We appreciate the messages, the solidarity, the support of colleagues and the public in general,” he concluded. “We hope to be with you again soon.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]