Barstool Sports’ monster of a podcast, Call Her Daddy went though an ugly divorce just over a year ago, with co-hosts Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn breaking up as they attempted to negotiate new contracts with the company.

Cooper stayed with Barstool, and the podcast has continued its immense success. But Franklyn ultimately split from Cooper and Barstool as a whole, after her then boyfriend, former HBO Sports Executive Peter Nelson sparked the rift by reportedly making outrageous contract demands.

More than a year later, Franklyn joined Adam John Grandmaison on the No Jumper podcast to discuss her past and current media ventures. During the interview, Franklyn made a stunning admission after being asked about the very public conflict with the company and its founder Dave Portnoy.

“Were you worried that a Barstool fan, a crazed Barstool fan wearing a beer helmet was going to come and kill you or anything? Did that ever cross your mind?” Grandmaison asked.

“I was already worried about that when I was working there,” she said. “So no – it wasn’t any different.” Franklyn added that her DMs are “very scary,” getting messages “from dudes saying ‘I just saw you at this place, you look beautiful.’”

But according to Franklyn, things are better now that she’s no longer with Barstool, claiming financial gain.

“I’m making significantly more money than I was,” Franklyn told Grandmaison later in the podcast. “Being your own boss and owning your creative anything you f*cking make is so liberating … best decision ever.”

After leaving Barstool in the spring of 2020, the former Call Her Daddy co-host launched her own podcast last October with Sloot Media, a company Franklyn said she founded herself.

Watch above via, No Jumper

