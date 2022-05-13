WATCH: First Take Clowns Kendrick Perkins Over His Flip-Flopping Basketball Predictions In Takes Montage

Fridays on First Take are usually reserved for a few laughs to end the week and the production team did just that with Kendrick Perkins, creating a montage of all his NBA finals predictions over the last six months on First Take, simultaneously calling him out for flip-flopping so much.

The funny moment happened before Perk’s former team Boston Celtics were up for debate on the show, taking a few minutes to clown the former big man for his ever-changing takes.

After the barrage of clips by Perkins, the former player turned away from hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, laughing and slightly embarrassed by his takes as Smith laughed and laughed and laughed.

“Perk, you know why I wanna give you props?” Qerim chimed in. “You really pay close attention, you’re watching those games, you have the emotion, the passion, and you’re just reacting to what the moment is and what you saw in that moment.”

The conversation continued on for a few minutes as Perkins explained that predictions are like gambling, you can’t get them all right.

“It’s all love baby, it’s all love. It’s a lot of fun, dammit I’m wrong all the damn time. So what? You know what, you say what you feel based on what you see and then we got to get you. We got to get you,” Smith said with a smirk.

“I will tell you this: you have your “Perkisms” and my “Mollyisms”, that’s why you only bet on yourself,” Qerim said to Perkins.

What Qerim is referring to is Perkins’ plethora of analogies for describing the NBA, specifically one about a buffalo that Smith still didn’t understand.

“We’re still trying to comprehend ‘the buffalo getting slapped in the backside by an ironing board’. We still trying to figure that one out,” Smith said.

Perkins had to clarify for the ESPN personality, “Listen now, we was talking about the Golden State Warriors and them not being able to shoot the ball, right? I said that ‘they couldn’t hit a bull in the behind with an ironing board.'”

“I got it,” Smith replied, laughing as he does so often.

Watch the full clip above via ESPN

