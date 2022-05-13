Dan Crenshaw Says Right Wing Of The Party Is ‘Dead Wrong’ On Not Giving Aid To Ukraine

Rep. Dan Crenshaw admits that those in the Republican party who oppose sending aid to Ukraine are “dead wrong.”

Speaking on the Thursday episode of his podcast Hold These Truths with Congressman Mike Gallagher and Congressman Mike Waltz, he said he was cynical about the wing of the Republican party that is apprehensive to send aid to Ukraine.

“One of the reasons I say I’m cynical about your comment about –more cynical than you are about — look the wing of the party that’s just completely against any kind of aid, you know, and the media calling them pro Russia,” Crenshaw said.

“I think a lot of them are not pro Russia,” he clarified. “We have colleagues who I think earnestly believe, I won’t name names, but they earnestly, cause I’ve seen them say this, earnestly believe that we’re gonna start a war with Russia if we vote on aid to Ukraine. I think they’re dead wrong. I mean, it’s completely wrong. Um, it hasn’t happened yet. It won’t happen soon.”

“Russia has no bandwidth to just start a war with us though, so they’re wrong, but maybe they’re making that argument in earnest. But the problem is, is when you start making other arguments, like, like, well, the Ukrainians are just neo-Nazis and we’re sending weapons to neo-Nazis or, or look at these Biolabs,” Crenshaw added. “Of course, Russia had to invade because the U.S. was apparently funding, Biolab weapons in Ukraine.”

He concluded, “The Biolabs thing is completely untrue. That’s part of a longstanding program, right? That, that is actually meant to keep an eye on these things.”

Listen above via Hold These Truths.

