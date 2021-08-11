Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is known for spewing hot takes on Undisputed and he offered another one Wednesday morning, alleging NFL coaches should be in better physical shape to motivate players. Show moderator Jenny Taft refused to let Bayless’ awful take go unnoticed.

“This is just personal preference on my part, I’m not taking a shot at him about this, but he’s a little heavy,” Bayless said of Dallas Cowboys leader Mike McCarthy. “And I wouldn’t want my head coach in the National Football League to not look the part at all, because you gotta stay in some semblance of condition,” Bayless added as his co-host Shannon Sharpe chuckled.

A few minutes later, Taft jumped back in at the end of the segment and crushed Bayless for his opinion of McCarthy.

“Criticizing his appearance? I don’t know if that’s a fair shot for Mike McCarthy,” Taft said.

“Thanks Jenny, I appreciate that,” Bayless replied, seemingly stunned. Growing increasingly annoyed at Taft for being called out, Bayless added, “I don’t think that’s a fair shot.”

“Is everyone who’s a good coach as fit as you Skip?” Taft fired back. “And I’m allowed to have an opinion! Skip, I am allowed to say whatever I want to say on this show, as you do too.”

Sharpe could be heard in the background reminding his feuding co-hosts, “we’re a team.” Throughout the 30-second exchange, Bayless repeatedly attempted to dismiss Taft by pulling his lips inward, making “mmm” sounds, adding “OK” and “NEXT.”

“Maybe I have more to say, next,” Taft said to end the tension as she navigated the show to commercial.

