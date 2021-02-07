Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was the first half hero at the Super Bowl Sunday night, scoring two touchdowns from Tom Brady passes to put the underdog Bucs up over the Kansas City Chiefs 14-6.

The first Brady-Gronk score came late in the first quarter, a short slant pass that Gronkowski ran in, and then spiked the ball, to the delight of the fans.

The score put the teammates in the number one spot for most postseason quarterback-receiver touchdowns in NFL history. Brady and Gronkowski previously played together for the New England Patriots, and after a year in retirement, Gronkowski returned to the game to join Brady in Tampa.

Brady and Gronk pass Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most TDs by any QB-receiver combo in postseason history (13) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KRG08ruD24 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Then, in the second quarter, the duo connected again.

The two scores instantly set social media ablaze:

Gronk was retired.. doing whatever the hell he wanted wherever the hell he wanted.. Tom leaves New England. Gronk comes flying back… now he’s about to possibly get the focking Super Bowl MVP. What a life dude pic.twitter.com/zXw05mB7h8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

Patriots fans watching Gronk and Brady do work pic.twitter.com/4n4BwzQnwV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2021

Gronk spikes are great for everyone — George Kittle (@gkittle46) February 8, 2021

Gronk came out of retirement to do this, right? Amazing. Just felt like going to the super bowl. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 8, 2021

other than jerry rice, i’m not sure any player is more clearly the best ever at his position than gronk. — bomani (@bomani_jones) February 8, 2021

Nothing better than a Gronk spike! — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 8, 2021

Brady and Gronk doing Brady and Gronk things. — Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE) February 8, 2021



Watch the video clips above, via CBS.

