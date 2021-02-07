comScore VIDEO: Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski Scores Two Touchdowns in First Half of Super Bowl LV

By Sarah RumpfFeb 7th, 2021, 8:05 pm

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was the first half hero at the Super Bowl Sunday night, scoring two touchdowns from Tom Brady passes to put the underdog Bucs up over the Kansas City Chiefs 14-6.

The first Brady-Gronk score came late in the first quarter, a short slant pass that Gronkowski ran in, and then spiked the ball, to the delight of the fans.

The score put the teammates in the number one spot for most postseason quarterback-receiver touchdowns in NFL history. Brady and Gronkowski previously played together for the New England Patriots, and after a year in retirement, Gronkowski returned to the game to join Brady in Tampa.

Then, in the second quarter, the duo connected again.

The two scores instantly set social media ablaze:

Watch the video clips above, via CBS.

