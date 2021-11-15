WATCH: Grumpy Tom Brady Ditches Reporters After Shockingly Curt Press Conference

Since leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has shown off a much more jovial personality than the buttoned-up quarterback he portrayed with the Patriots. But that cheerful nature is still dependent on winning.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback hasn’t lost many games throughout his more than 20 years in the NFL, meaning grumpy Brady doesn’t surface too often. After back-to-back losses and a less than hall-of-fame worthy performance against the Washington Football Team, Brady reminded everyone how much he hates to lose.

“Who wants to start? Make it quick,” Brady said as he arrived to the podium. And he wasn’t joking. Brady was curt with his answers and kept his meeting with the media unconventionally brief. The quarterback took three questions before abruptly leaving the press conference less than one minute after it began.

“That’s it?” a reporter could be heard asking as the quarterback was departing.

Brady’s Buccaneers were double-digit favorites against Washington Sunday afternoon. But the quarterback was unable to jumpstart Tampa’s typically high-powered offense, throwing for just 220 yards and giving away two picks in the 29-19 loss.

Compared to his lengthy tenure in New England, Brady has been much more endearing and wittier with the media under head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay, but Sunday, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback channeled Bill Belichick. No NFL player or deflects questions and shuts down pressers better than Belichick. And after a brutal loss, Brady put his tutelage from Belichick on display.

