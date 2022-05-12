WATCH: Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer Denies Tweeting Offensive Remarks About Kamala Harris After Screenshots Leak

The Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, has been surrounded by controversy since the horse made one of the greatest comebacks in history, from biting the official’s pony to jockey Sonny Leon being suspended for careless riding Thursday morning.

The biggest controversy however, comes in the form of the horse’s trainer, Eric Reed, after a tweet containing offensive remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris came to light from an unverified Twitter account in Reed’s name.

The tweet in question was a response to political personality Sebastian Gorka, asking what Harris’ qualifications are, the response: she’s good on her knees.

The Kentucky Derby winning trainer was asked about said tweets on Outside The Lines Wednesday, where he denied even having knowledge of the account and the origin of the offensive remark.

Eric Reed was asked about this tweet on ESPN just now. Didn’t seem interested in answering. https://t.co/VwlykHw5XH pic.twitter.com/vlaOqpfXvr — Ben Koo (@bkoo) May 11, 2022

“I haven’t seen anything about it. I haven’t been told about it. I don’t know what’s going on out there,” Reed said to ESPN host John Barr. “I’m more concerned with ‘Richie’ and what’s going on with us and this great horse and how much he’s helping everybody. So, there’s haters out there and that’s how I want to leave something like that.”

The account is not verified by Twitter so there is no way of knowing if it’s actually Reed’s or not but the bio fits the description of the horse trainer.

The now-private account reads: “Horse trainer and Reagan conservative. Fantasy Football fanatic, Owner of Mercury Equine Center.”

Barr quickly circled back to the other topics, proceeding to ask about the upcoming Preakness Stakes and if Reed is ready to shock the world again with “Richie.”

Reed and his team made history last weekend by winning the Kentucky Derby, the team’s first win at the historic racetrack and an astonishing one at that with 80-1 odds entering the race.

Rich Strike and Reed will look to prove the doubters wrong once again, hoping to win the Preakness on Saturday, May 21st.

UPDATE: Owner Rick Dawson announced Thursday that Rich Strike will not compete in the Preakness Stakes next weekend, ending his quest for the Triple Crown.

Watch above via ESPN

