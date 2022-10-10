Kim Kardashian was booed when she was shown on the big screen at Sofi stadium while she attended Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The reality star was showed with her daughter, and the crowd responded with a thunderous boo. Musician John Legend preceded Kardashian — and the fans had a neutral response to him.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬 John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

At one point in the action, Kardashian became more of a spectacle than the game itself as fans were turned in her direction with cell phones pointed towards the suite where she was seated along with her family.

Welcome to LA where fans are more interested in Kim Kardashian than the Rams game pic.twitter.com/5mrFeDQ93f — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) October 9, 2022

From Kardashian’s Instagram story, the Rams gave her family a VIP treatment as she took pictures of her son next to the Super Bowl trophy, and they went on the field after the game ended.

In the game that was played on the field, the Cowboys defeated the Rams 22-10. The Cowboys moved to 4-1 on the season and the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams fell to 2-3.

