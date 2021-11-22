Almost exactly 17 years after the infamous Malice at the Palace, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in another brawl, this one caused by a vicious LeBron James elbow.

James was ejected early in the second half during the Lakers 121-116 in Detroit after a brutally hard foul on Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. The incident occurred as both players jockeyed for the rebound off a free throw attempt as James struck Stewart with a vicious elbow.

Stewart immediately dropped to the ground and as soon as he bounced back up, the center displayed a face full of blood and a desperate desire for revenge. The 20-year-old had to be held back on multiple occasions by several players as he repeatedly attempted to fight his way toward the Los Angeles Lakers star. Stewart looked like a defensive end as he dodged and fought his way through obstacles toward James.

Ultimately, both players remained separated and were quickly ejected. Stewart was initially called for a loose ball foul on the play, but after officials reviewed the incident, James was handed a flagrant foul 2, causing him to be ejected. Stewart was also ejected after receiving two technical fouls. James’ teammate Russell Westbrook received one technical foul after squaring up to fight and getting deemed more of an instigator than a peacemaker.

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron’s not a dirty guy,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said after the game in defense of his teammate. “In fact when he knew he hit him, as soon as he did it, he looked back at him like, ‘Oh, my bad. I didn’t try to do it.'”

James may not have built a reputation for being a dirty player throughout his 19-year career, but Stewart certainly appeared to view the forearm swipe he received from the NBA superstar a dirty play Sunday night.

