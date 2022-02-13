WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI After Enormous Fourth Down Defensive Stop

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20 in what was a tremendous finale to the 2021-22 NFL season.

Trailing by a score of 20-16 with less than two minutes to go, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Bengals still had enough time on the clock to try and force overtime. But after failing to convert on third and short, quarterback Joe Burrow helplessly flung the ball to no one as he was pressured by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The football fell to the turf, forcing a turnover on downs as the Rams would go on to run out the clock and become Super Bowl champions.

For the Rams, it was their first Super Bowl win since they defeated the Tennessee Titans in 2001, back when the franchise was still located in St. Louis.

The victory also mean that the Rams have now become the first team in NFL history to win the championship game and the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

