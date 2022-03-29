WATCH: Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith Drops Partial F-Bomb in Epic ESPN Postgame Interview, Complete With Perfect Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith celebrated Monday night as her Cardinals took down the Michigan Wolverines, 62-50. She also became the first player in school history to record her fourth consecutive 20-point game in the tournament.

With the contest settled and emotions running high, Van Lith spoke with Christy Winters-Scott of ESPN after the game in what was

“I just want to win, man,” Van Lith stated. “I’ll do anything to win. At first they were denying me touches in the first half. But I wasn’t gonna stop because I knew my time was gonna come.”

The conversation shifted to the Louisville star’s relationship with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant as Winters-Scott asked Van Lith, ““what do you think he would say to you in this moment?” Her response was an all-timer.

“He would say ‘go f***ing win this sh*t Hailey!’ That’s what he would say. ‘We not done,’ that’s what he would say right there.”

The sophomore guard tired to censor herself with the F-bomb but let “sh*t” fly over the Disney-owned ESPN airwaves. This wasn’t the first time Van Lith had said “sh*t” Monday night as she was overheard telling her parents after the game, “I’m gonna win this sh*t!”

Hailey Van Lith and her parents are in tears. pic.twitter.com/A7TzAZbp6w — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 29, 2022

Van Lith’s relationship with the Bryant family stems back to 2019 when she trained at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, developing a friendship with Gigi and mentorship with Kobe in the process.

The Louisville Cardinals are scheduled to play fellow No.1 seed South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday, April 1st.

