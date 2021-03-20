WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Get In Wild Fistfight After Fender Bender in Pit

NASCAR fans witnessed a wild scene on pit road Saturday, when drivers Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson got in a fistfight after a fender bender.

The two drivers were competing at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Atlanta, Ga. — the “minor league” race to the NASCAR Cup Series. Gragson backed his car into the front fender of Hemric’s and, well, Hemric was not pleased.

Gragson came in fourth in the race, and while he was being interviewed, Hemric marched up to him, clearly incensed. The two came to blows and had to be separated by their pit crews.

After the race, Gragson shrugged off the incident while talking to reporters, focusing on his top-five finish and thanking his sponsors and team.

Here’s what Noah Gragson had to say after the fight: pic.twitter.com/4B2rS3WDlQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

“There’s a hole in the nose of my car and he got popped in the eye,” was Hemric’s far more colorful reply. “Where I stand from, we’re in pretty good shape.”

“There’s a hole in the nose of my car and he got popped in the eye. Where I stand from, we’re in good shape.”@JamieLittleTV talks with Daniel Hemric after the fight: pic.twitter.com/PUpcvK2pVY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

Watch the video clips above, via Fox Sports.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]