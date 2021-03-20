Charlie Crist Tells CNN He’s Giving ‘Serious Consideration’ to Challenging Florida Gov. DeSantis For His Old Job

Before he was a Democrat and a Congressman, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) was a Republican and Florida’s 44th Governor. Crist seems unlikely to rejoin the Republican Party but told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday that he was giving “serious consideration” to challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for his old job.

Crist, who famously left the GOP during his 2010 battle with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for Florida’s Senate seat, was on CNN Newsroom to discuss Florida’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the recent news that Miami Beach had declared an emergency and imposed an 8 pm curfew in order to control spring break crowds.

Unsurprisingly, Crist was sharply critical of DeSantis for taking a “victory lap” regarding the state’s pandemic response, comparing it to spiking a football before reaching the end zone.

“Of course it’s premature,” Crist said. “I’m an old football player and you don’t celebrate a touchdown until you get in the end zone. We’re not in the end zone on this thing yet.”

At the end of the segment, Brown circled back to recent chatter that Crist was considering running for governor when DeSantis is up for re-election in 2022.

“Before you go, have you decided whether you are going to run for governor and challenge DeSantis next year?” asked Brown.

“I have not made that decision or concluded that as yet,” replied Crist, “but I am getting closer to it by the day.”

“What does that mean?” Brown pressed. “Where do you stand today?”

“Where I stand today is that I’m giving it serious consideration,” said Crist, “and by getting closer to it by the day, it’s like what I told you about, you know, I’m an old football player. I’m about on the 10 yard line, probably going in the end zone. Hope so.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

