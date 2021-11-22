WATCH: NBA Players STUNNED as Courtside Fan Blows Chunks All Over the Court

‘This team is so bad it makes me sick!’ Many of us have said it, few have actually lived it.

Saturday night, a Sacramento Kings fan caused a 15-minute game delay for blowing chunks all over the floor from his courtside seat. If we’re guessing which pro franchise is capable of making their fanbase sick, the Sacramento Kings would be near the top of the list.

So the Kings vs Jazz had a really long delay because someone threw up on the court. I guess it was a biohazard. #NBA it’s fantastic! pic.twitter.com/TNeUSywwNd — Gieson Cacho (@gcacho) November 21, 2021

The last place team entered the game having dropped seven of their last ten and they continued the losing stretch against the Utah Jazz. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since 2006 – when George W. Bush was still president.

After realizing the delay was caused by a fan throwing up, as opposed to the more frequently seen spilt beverage on the floor, players appeared stunned, with Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson popping up in front of a TV camera to offer an absolutely incredible reaction.

It’s not the first time we saw someone puke during a basketball game. A few years ago, Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson sat on the bench, throwing up into a garbage can while continuing to play in a playoff game.

“Shout out to the cleaning crew because I definitely wouldn’t have cleaned it up. It would have probably stayed there for a long time if I was brought in,” Clarkson said after the game.

“To the kid, we’ve all had nights like…I Hope he’s good. Drink a little juice, electrolytes, drink water and stuff,” Clarkson added. “Tomorrow he’ll be straight. Everybody been there before.”

Maybe it was a bad chicken finger or a stomach bug. But as Clarkson alludes to, it’s also entirely possible the fan had too much to drink. Most courtside tickets include unlimited beer and wine. And being that the upchuck occurred toward the end of the game, there was plenty of time for alcohol too much to be consumed.

