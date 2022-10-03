WATCH: Nick Saban Gets Angry At Reporter For Not Asking Exact Question She Asked Him

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban snapped at CBS reporter Jenny Dell after he ignored the question about how his team performed.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was injured in the first half of their game against SEC rival Arkansas and was replaced by backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Alabama went on to beat Arkansas 49-26 in a very lopsided game, regardless of Young’s absence. Dell caught up with Saban postgame, and he seemed annoyed.

“Coach, your Heisman trophy winner, Bryce Young goes down, the rest of the team steps up. What did you learn about the resiliency of this squad today?” Dell asked.

Before Dell was done with the question, Saban became annoyed and did not answer her question.

“What I like to talk about is our team,” Saban added. “Our team just won a game on the road, wasn’t pretty all the time, but they made plays when they had to make them. We love Bryce, Bryce has a sprained shoulder. Hopefully we’ll get some diagnosis on him and see how he goes. But what about the game? What about the team? What about the players that played the game?”

Saban might have had a preconceived notion and thought what the question might be before it was asked. Perhaps he had flashbacks of when he yelled at ESPN’s Maria Taylor when she asked him about a quarterback controversy that Alabama had between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in 2018.

Like Taylor had, Dell remained calm after Saban snapped at her, a commendable example of professionalism.

Watch above via CBS.

