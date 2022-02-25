WATCH: Press Conference for NY Rangers Star Interrupted by Desperate Plea for a Mop

The New York Rangers mopped the ice with the Washington Capitals Thursday night in a dominating 4-1 victory, but extra assistance was needed in cleaning the stands.

Following the victory, Rangers star center Mika Zibanejad was speaking to reporters, when his postgame press conference was surprisingly interrupted by a call for help.

“These are big games,” Zibanejad said before his answer was abruptly cut off by an announcement shouting through the PA system.

A PA announcement looking for a mop interrupted Mika Zibanejad’s press conference tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/2wuMRg4AWW — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) February 25, 2022

“Can I please get a mop section 120, row 8? Section 120, row 8 mop,” the announcement pleaded, as someone clearly needed assistance in cleaning Madison Square Garden. “Anybody else gonna take that?” Zibanejad joked.

Earlier in the month, the Houston Texans introductory press conference for new head coach Lovie Smith was interrupted by the sounds of a blaring fire alarm. The Garden’s need for a mop seemed a little less urgent.

With more than 18,000 fans in attendance, it’s kind of surprising they don’t have easier access to mops during the postgame cleanup. Spills that amount to gallons of beer and other beverages undoubtedly get dumped on the floor during every game.

Zibanejad was all smiles after the Rangers win over Washington and joined reporters in laughing at the PA disturbance.

