Rep. Seth Moulton believes that pro-Putin and rhetoric from former Presidential Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson weakens America’s international standing amid an international crisis.

Moulton appeared on MSNBC Reports and was asked by anchor Chris Jansing about recent comments made by Hillary Clinton earlier that morning about a shift in rhetoric about Putin.

“There has been, sadly, a total loss of spine and conscience among too many Republicans who at first saw no harm in echoing and parroting the kind of crazy stuff that Trump would say,” the former Secretary of State.

“There’s also another element, which is, these people are naive in such a dangerous way,” Clinton continued. “They somehow believe that because Putin presents himself as a strong leader on behalf of certain values that are, anti-gay, that are anti-freedom and democracy, that’s so messy, that somehow that corresponds with the views of certain members and elements of the Republican Party. They could not be more mistaken.”

“This is a time to be united,” Moulton said. “When I was at the Munich Security Conference last weekend with world leaders but also with the bipartisan delegation from Congress, it was clear we were united. Yet some of these Republicans go back home and join their extremists on the right who are either supporting Putin outright like Donald Trump is doing.”

“In very real terms it doesn’t just create a debate back home that we don’t need, it underminings our credibility to the international community because the world is looking to America for leadership right now, leadership comes from being united and strong.”

“When you listen to folks like Trump and Tucker Carlson, we sound weak, like traitors, like we’re giving in to Vladimir Putin,” Moulton said. “When Republicans in Congress support that view or frankly don’t bother to criticize it, they just reinforce that division at home, which is not helpful for our leadership abroad.”

Tucker Carlson blamed Putin for starting a war Thursday night after months of ostensibly defending the aggression on the Ukraine border.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com