WATCH: Sean McVay And Rams Brass Have Hilarious Reaction To Patriots ‘Strange’ Selection

The NFL draft happened last night(in case you weren’t aware) and it did not disappoint, with drama encapsulating the draft picks throughout the night. But one of the biggest shocks of the draft didn’t happen until the back half, more specifically when the New England Patriots traded back in the first round once again.

The Patriots, historically, have traded back in the NFL draft, doing the same this year with the Kansas City Chiefs falling back to No.29 from No.21. The surprise came with the draft pick as plenty of first round talent was still available when the Patriots were on the clock. But in Bill Belichick fashion the Patriots went against the grain, taking UT Chattanooga’s Cole Strange, a potential third round pick, in the first round.

Needless to say the NFL world was shocked by Belichick and the Patriots as many thought the FCS guard would be there around the 100 mark, including Super Bowl champion Sean McVay and the LA Rams, rating to the pick live while at the podium.

Take a look at the most hilarious reaction of round one.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29. This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

“Oh my, UT Chattanooga to the first round,” general manager Les Snead proclaimed as McVay looked on in shock.

“How ’bout that,” an elated McVay said. “And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104 maybe.” The whole room bursted into laughter as McVay and Snead seemed stunned by the reach.

At the end of the day, the Patriots have won six titles in the 21st century, a lot of that thanks to the GOAT Tom Brady, but also to Belichick and the Patriots brass who have taken big swings like this over the years. The track record has been a bit more hit-or-miss in recent years but if Belichick sees something he likes, it’s for good reason.

Hope it works out for them but at least it gave us some quality content about the super bowl champion Rams.

